Burchill Wind Project holds grand opening in Saint John

The Burchill Wind Project held its grand opening in Saint John, N.B., Tuesday.

The project consists of 10 turbines 15 kilometres southwest of the city centre and will have the capacity to power more than 10,000 homes annually in the area.

The project, undertaken by Natural Forces, was built in partnership with Tobique First Nation.

It first received approval on May 10, 2021, with construction beginning on Nov. 22, 2021.

The overall project cost came in at around $97 million.

“It will be extremely reliable,” says Natural Forces CEO Robert Apold. “We’re hoping for numbers above 98 per cent, which would be above most carbon plants.”

The turbines will produce a total of 42 megawatts and supply 15 per cent of the city’s power. The electricity will be distributed through Saint John Energy.

Officials say the project will provide clean energy, and create a number of jobs. It also marks an important step in the fight against climate change.

“It is not the silver bullet,” says Apold. “Nobody ever in the wind business will ever tell you it’s the silver bullet. What it is, is a large piece of the end solution ... perhaps like [small modular reactors].”

Built on the traditional lands of the Wolastoqiyik and Passamaquoddy people, Tobique First Nation Chief Ross Perley hopes this project will open the door for further business opportunities.

“We’ve never really had a footprint for businesses,” says Perley. “For economic development, for relationship building with the city, but now we have that. It means a lot to us”

“It’s great to see the support,” continues Perley. “I know it means a lot to my community, so it’s good to see that the city is in full support of the project. We look forward to working with Saint John, Saint John Energy, to do more together.”

The project is still awaiting Tesla batteries, which will arrive and be installed in the fall.

