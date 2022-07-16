Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
Premier Blaine Higgs is replacing Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Horizon Health Network CEO Dr. John Dornan, following the death of a patient this week inside the emergency waiting room at Fredericton’s Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital.
Higgs is also revoking the elected boards of both the Horizon and Vitalité health authorities and replacing them with appointed trustees.
Interim Liberal leader Roger Melanson says the legislature should reconvene next week, accusing Higgs of giving himself “all the authority” in controlling provincial health services.
The group representing New Brunswick physicians says it supports the changes announced Friday afternoon.
“The health system is in crisis, and addressing this crisis will require swift and difficult decisions,” says New Brunswick Medical Society president Dr. Mark MacMillan, in a statement. “We support any such decision that ultimately leads to meaningful change in the quality of care available to New Brunswickers.”
In a statement, the New Brunswick Nurses Union says “the announcement of bold moves in the RHA’s, and Department of Health indicate that the Premier has heard nurses when we say something has to change and that our voices need to be heard loud and clear when it comes to the delivery of healthcare in facilities and communities across NB.”
As of Friday, Bruce Fitch is the province’s new Minister of Health, switching places with Shephard, who becomes Minister of Social Development and the minister responsible for the Economic and Social Inclusion Corporations.
Dr. Dornan’s replacement is Margaret Melanson, who is currently Horizon’s vice-president of clinical services and interim vice-president of quality and patient-centred care.
New Brunswickers were skeptical Saturday about what, if any effect, the cabinet and management changes would have on ER wait times and emergency department shutdowns.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Toronto
-
Union Station being locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting
Union Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit waste
Calgary Stampede looks at ways to go greener.
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
London
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Successful Wortley Pride event despite one small hiccup
Despite an interruption the police had to get involved in, organizers of the inaugural Wortley Village Pride Festival say the event was a success.
-
WATCH: Wheat field fire near Seaforth
Quick actions by firefighters and farmers stopped the spread of a combine and wheat field fire in Perth County.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating West End apartment homicide
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday, when Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got a fire call to an apartment building in the 500 block of Burnell Street.
-
Suspects sought in Norway House homicide
A Norway House man is dead, and another in hospital after what RCMP say are two related stabbing incidents late Thursday night.
-
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
HOPE Volleyball Summerfest returns to the sand at Mooney's Bay
The largest beach volleyball tournament in Canada returned to Ottawa on Saturday after a break during the pandemic.
-
Famous foods to try out on a road trip in the Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa checks out three famous foods to try while travelling through the Ottawa Valley this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan
Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
Vancouver
-
Maple Ridge shooting victim identified as 35-year-old woman
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge Friday morning.
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers say
A person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
Regina
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year break
Even with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
-
Just brew it: Coffee gems in the Queen City worth visiting
Here are some coffee shops in the Queen city worth checking out.
Vancouver Island
-
VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan
Major crime detectives have been called to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in Duncan early Saturday morning.
-
B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3
The New Democratic Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.
-
'Limited staffing availability' closes North Island emergency department again
A hospital on northern Vancouver Island has been forced to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend due to a lack of available staff.