Calls for power in Dartmouth, N.S., homeless encampment ignite debate

As bitter cold weather looms over Halifax, some people call for more Halifax tent encampments to receive electricity.

Volunteers at the city-designated, Green Road Park encampment in Dartmouth have been advocating for power for the people living there.

Pam Taylor, a volunteer at the encampment, said that when she and some other volunteers reached out, the city said providing power would cost too much.

“When Grand Parade got power I was really upset because I had a meeting with our city councillor on Dec. 5 and was told that Green Road power is not going to happen because it (would cost) upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Taylor.

Taylor said volunteers reached out to Nova Scotia Power to get an estimate on the costs associated with getting power to the area. She said they were quoted less than half that amount.

“Everyone deserves power. No matter what encampment you’re in, whether it’s Grand Parade, Sackville or Dartmouth,” said Taylor.

A tent and a propane tank are pictured in a Dartmouth encampment.

People living at the encampment have to travel to the library to charge their phones.

“They have to have the money for it and it’s far. They need to take the bus,” said Taylor.

All of the tents at Green Road Park use propane heaters throughout the day, especially as temperatures drop. However, the city prohibits the use of propane to heat tents because of the associated risks. A number of tents in the Halifax area recently caught on fire.

Volunteers at the Green Road Park encampment are not only concerned about the cold but they also have safety concerns.

“When it gets dark you can’t even see your hand in front of you. It’s dangerous,” said Taylor.

“This encampment is being neglected and this encampment is growing every day.”

The contrast between encampments with power, like the one in front of Halifax city hall, and those without is raisings questions of fairness.

The Green Road Park encampment in Dartmouth, N.S., is pictured here.

However, as extreme weather conditions settle in, power is not the solution, according to Dalhousie social work professor, Jeff Karabanow.

“No one should be in tents. There’s got to be easy access to shelters and warming centers. You got to get people out of tents and that’s the bottom line.”

He said other cost-effective alternatives must be considered.

“The amount of money it would cost to put power in all the encampments could be used to power up some space that will get people inside.”

In the meantime, the people living there say they are getting ready for the weather to come.

“Basically you have to be prepared and hope for the best. Like, the last wind storm got my tent destroyed,” said Hazel, a person living at the Green Road Park encampment.

In response to the extreme weather, 902 Man Up will be operating a temporary emergency shelter with 50 beds at the Halifax Forum, in starting Sunday at noon, and will remain open until Monday.

Community outreach teams will be speaking with people experiencing homelessness to encourage them to head indoors.

In a statement, the province said they are in constant contact with service providers on the additional supports needed.

“Should we need more beds, we will look at possible options to provide additional shelter spaces. In the past, we have worked with our community partners to utilize community centres and churches for this purpose,” said Christina Deaveau, community advisor for the Department of Community Services.

