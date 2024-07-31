Canada’s women’s soccer team shows resilience in spite of setbacks: sociologist

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team on Wednesday.

The appeal came after FIFA subtracted six points from the team when a Canadian staffer was discovered spying on the New Zealand team’s practices before the Paris Olympic Games.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer argued in their appeal that the point deduction unfairly punished players who did not appear to be involved in the spying scandal.

Cheryl MacDonald is a sports sociologist at St. Mary’s University. In an interview with CTV, she said the scandal could have negative consequences for women’s sports.

“It just seems that women tend to have to work twice as hard to get anything that they want in sports and to be successful,” MacDonald said. She said additional distractions could prevent athletes from meeting their goals.

“They’re also coming off the heels in the last few years of the scandal with their head coach,” MacDonald said. “The fact that they have made it where they are today and are doing as well as they are is indeed a testament to how hard they are working and how talented they are.”

Canada Soccer was fined more than $300,000 and three coaches from the women’s team, including head coach Bev Priestman, were suspended for one year as a result of the spying scandal.

“I think for athletes, routine is really important and certainly the relationships you build with your coaches is important,” MacDonald said. “With that said, I have no doubt that they have assistant coaches who are every bit as capable.”

Despite everything working against them, Canada’s team has risen to the occasion, picking up their first win against France on Sunday.

“They had a plan going in,” MacDonald said. “Athletes are adaptable and resilient, so again, I’m confident in this team, but I have no doubt this was a bit of a setback.”

If team Canada wins their match Wednesday against Colombia, they will advance to the quarter finals in spite of their six-point penalty.

In the past, Canada’s athletes have protested unfair treatment. While no demonstration appears to be planned by the affected athletes, MacDonald said women in sport find strength in solidarity.

“If women athletes are good at anything, it’s using their voice to empower themselves,” MacDonald said. “They not only have to prove themselves as athletes, but they have to fight sexism while they’re at it. I do think women are especially good at that. I wish they didn’t have to be.”

MacDonald said there is plenty of positive attention on women during the Olympics.

“The question isn’t about whether women are capable and good at sports. It’s about whether we are able to see them being good and capable in sports and so the Olympics are a wonderful stage.”