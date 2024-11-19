Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw coming to the Maritimes for holiday tour

Canadian singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw is spreading extra holiday cheer this season with the release of his new Christmas album and a series of holiday-themed shows across the Maritimes.

Known for his songs “Kiss goodnight” and “Wicked,” Shaw is now embracing a new title – the Prince of Christmas.

“I didn't ask for this, you know, it's just, it just kind of happened, but, no, I'm obviously, I love it, I’m embracing it, and, I hope this is something that can be year-after-year until [Michael] Bublé gets tired of being the king of Christmas, and then, you know, you'll just have to toss down the crown,” said Shaw in an interview with CTV’s Katie Kelly on Tuesday.

Shaw said the holiday album “A Tyler Shaw Christmas” is years in the making.

“Yeah, this is an album that I’ve been releasing a song a year for the last like five years, but a couple years ago decided to package it all together, and this year I’ve released three new ones,” he said.

The album will also have a nostalgic twist as it’s also available on vinyl. Shaw says the vinyl format captures the holiday spirit perfectly.

“You put your record on, it's cold outside, maybe the snow is falling down. I'm painting a really good picture here,” Shaw laughed.

“The vinyl goes on, you get the crackles and the pops of all the dust, maybe a glass of wine, sit back and relax.”

The Maritimes will also have a chance to hear these songs live next month, as Shaw will be touring around the region spreading holiday cheer.

Shaw’s Christmas tour is set to visit Annapolis Royal, New Glasgow, Charlottetown, Fredericton, and Moncton.

“The show is, it's just fun. I kind of compare it to like, if all of us are at a dining room table, you know, there's going to be some gossip. You know, there's going to be the drunk uncle. You know, there's going to be, just a lot of different storytelling,” said Shaw.

“Laughter, some tears, some energy. Like, it's just the whole Christmas family gathering. So, yeah, it's a ton of fun.”