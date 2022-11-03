Canadian War Museum oral history project examines war's aftermath
The pride in Blanche Bennett's voice was evident as she vividly recounted the day 80 years ago when she volunteered to serve in the Canadian Women's Army Corps.
Bennett, who turns 100 on Nov. 12, was just 19 when she signed up in 1942 to become one of the nearly 46,000 women who served their country in the military during the Second World War. She said in a recent interview that she immediately went home and informed her surprised mother of her plan.
"She said, 'Well, you're not going,' and I said, 'Of course I'm going,"' Bennett recalled. "She said, 'You can't, they don't have women in the army,' and I said, 'They do now. They got me."'
Bennett, a native of Summerside, P.E.I., who now lives in a Charlottetown long-term care home, is one of about 120 veterans and family members who have been interviewed as part of an ongoing oral history project by the Canadian War Museum. The project is taking a unique approach by focusing not on wartime experiences but on what followed.
Michael Petrou, the research project's lead historian, believes In Their Own Voices will fill a gap in war historiography by highlighting the positive and negative effects on veterans and their families as they moved on with their lives.
"The military service doesn't end when it officially ends. It continues to influence the lives of veterans afterwards," said Petrou. "People forget the massive social change that military service and conflict has."
Bennett said her pride in serving influenced her life following the war, and that is one of the reasons why she participated in the project.
"To be really honest, I think it's great when people ask me to talk about the war, because for a long time after the war there were an awful lot of people who didn't even know that women served," she said.
Bennett was a member of a signals squadron and served as a telephone operator in Halifax until the war ended. She met and married her husband Murray during that time and went on to raise a family of three daughters as her husband embarked on a postwar career in the Royal Canadian Air Force.
"I don't think I ever became a civilian, because after the war I was back in it again," she said with a warm laugh.
In their retirement years, the couple were active in Remembrance Week activities and often gave talks in Island schools. Bennett said the recognition she and other women have since received is gratifying if late in coming.
"Things did change," she said. "People began to notice that we were somebody and had done something. To me, it was the highlight of my whole life."
By contrast, Toronto-area author Jonathon Reid's experience as the son of a Second World War veteran who was captured after the downfall of Hong Kong is largely one of pain, bewilderment and loss.
The 74-year-old said he decided to be interviewed by Petrou because of his own journey in trying to understand his father, John Reid, who died in 1979 at the age of 65.
"I grew up with the results of his war experience, which were a broken family, a lack of a father most of the time and a very sad mother," said Reid. "I realized that this project was really a more public version of what I had been trying to do on a personal level."
Reid recounted his father's service as an army doctor and his family's postwar experience in a 2020 book, "The Captain Was a Doctor." The book details how John Reid led his men heroically through nearly four years of captivity, which included more than two years of forced labour in Japan.
Back home after the war, he and his wife started a family, but Reid said his father was distant and refused to talk about his experiences. Eventually, he abandoned his family.
He said despite the trauma that caused, both he and his brother strove to lead happy and productive lives.
"There is a resounding impact that goes down at least one generation and I would think two," Reid said. "You have to accept it and go on. Just realize that your job then is to understand as best you can, but get up and keep going."
Petrou said stories such as Bennett's and Reid's are the essence of what the project is trying to achieve.
"We want veterans to show themselves in all their complexities, their flaws and their successes too," he said.
Petrou said he hopes to do as many as 200 more interviews, with an online video exhibition planned for 2025 as well as a book and an academic conference. There are also plans to provide educational materials for schools.
"My hope and my suspicion is that these interviews will echo in the museum in ways we don't quite know yet for many years," Petrou said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, but COVID-19 costs on the decline
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
EXCLUSIVE | All 'Freedom Convoy' truckers, donors could be drawn into class-action lawsuit over protest disruption
Lawyer leading class-action lawsuit over Ottawa protest wants to add all Freedom Convoy truckers and donors as defendants to multimillion-dollar litigation
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Dry shampoo recall could lead to class-action lawsuits, lawyers say
As Health Canada reports more than 100 incidents and inquiries following the recall of 1.5 million dry shampoo products found to have the presence of a cancer-causing chemical, legal experts say it wouldn't be surprising if the Unilever brand is hit with a lawsuit.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
Heavy winds send 2 massive Christmas baubles rolling down street in central London
A street in central London looked less like a winter wonderland and more like a nightmare before Christmas when heavy winds tore through the area earlier this week.
Some airline passengers with wheelchairs say they're treated like second-class citizens
Flying these days can be frustrating enough, but imagine if you also worried about being injured every time you get on a plane. That's how a growing number of passengers who travel with wheelchairs are feeling.
What are the 500 best albums? Rolling Stone has an answer
Is Fleetwood Mac's landmark album 'Rumours' better than 'To Pimp a Butterfly' by Kendrick Lamar? Should 'Tapestry' by Carole King be ranked higher or lower than 'Thriller' by Michael Jackson? Rolling Stone magazine has some answers in a new book.
Toronto
-
Ontario legislation imposing contract on education workers set to pass today
The Ontario government is expected to pass legislation today that will impose a contract on 55,000 education workers ahead of a planned walkout.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
TDSB to close schools for duration of education workers' strike
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says its schools will be closed for in-person learning starting Friday and will remain that way as long as tens of thousands of education workers are on strike.
Calgary
-
City hall to draft bylaw restricting how graphic anti-abortion flyers are distributed in Calgary
Councillor Jennifer Wyness filed a notice of motion in September calling on the city to introduce rules that would require graphic images to be concealed in an envelope and have a warning label.
-
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, say researchers
Getting the flu shot significantly reduced the chances of having a stroke in a study of more than four million adult Albertans over a 10 year span.
-
Industry leaders meet in Calgary to discuss ongoing supply chain disruption story
The Calgary Supply Chain Excellence forum returned to Calgary Wednesday for the first in-person event since the start of the pandemic, gathering industry leaders to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing supply chain disruption.
Montreal
-
Quebec eyes new bill to make oath to King optional, but will it be enough to change the rules?
The Quebec government says it intends to soon table a bill to make swearing an oath to the King optional for MNAs in the national assembly, even though it remains unclear whether or not the province has the power to do that without amending the Canadian constitution.
-
Kahnawake's Remembrance Day ceremonies honour centuries-old warrior and military tradition
Kahnawake's ceremonies on Saturday will honour community members who have served alongside both Canadian and American soldiers, as the Legion no. 219's annual Remembrance Day/Veterans' Day festivities commence on Saturday.
-
Biggest police operation in 20 years: Montreal preparing for tens of thousands at COP15 environmental conference
A massive security detail will be put in place in the next few weeks in Montreal, with traffic being restricted in Old Montreal and a metro station closed as the city hosts the U.N. Conference on Biodiversity.
Edmonton
-
'Overwhelming evidence': U.S. judge denies release for man accused of kidnapping, raping Edmonton girl
Noah Madrano – the man accused on state charges of luring, kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old Edmonton girl – has been denied bail release ahead of his trial on U.S. federal charges.
-
Nearly 400 crashes reported to collision centres during Edmonton's first snowfall
The season's first snowfall has hit city streets, causing hundreds of crashes and testing Edmonton's new collision reporting centres.
-
'I call him a hero': Lloydminster man kicks in door to alert family to house fire
A Lloydminster man says his neighbour is a hero after he kicked in the door to alert the family to a fire. Mike Champagne and his family were asleep early Sunday morning when a blaze broke out at the home next door.
Northern Ontario
-
Best friend of Sudbury murder-suicide victim speaks out
Friends of a Greater Sudbury family who were found dead last weekend are sharing fond memories of the family, even as they deal with feelings of shock and numbness.
-
Timmins-area school boards release plans in case of CUPE strike
Four school boards oversee education in the Timmins area and their plans vary from board to board regarding the expected strike Friday by education workers.
-
Bed challenges worsen at Sault Area Hospital
Roughly one in four beds at the Sault Area Hospital are currently occupied by alternate level of care patients.
London
-
Hundreds of bus cancellations and delays in London region
Hundreds of bus routes are delayed or cancelled Thursday morning due to the fog.
-
Fog blankets all of southern Ontario Thursday morning
Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
Winnipeg
-
Two councillors who endorsed Glen Murray ousted from mayor's inner circle
Winnipeg's new mayor has announced who will be in his inner circle, leaving some members who endorsed his opponent Glen Murray on the outside looking in.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween
Two adults are facing a slew of charges after multiple children were given cannabis gummies on Halloween night.
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain to hit these parts of Manitoba
Parts of northern Manitoba are expected to receive between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow this week.
Ottawa
-
CHEO postponing some surgeries, redeploying staff to deal with 'major surge' of patients
CHEO is cancelling some non-urgent surgeries, procedures and clinic appointments and redeploying clinicians to free up staff as it deals with a "major surge" in patients this fall.
-
Ontario education workers to strike 'until further notice' unless deal is reached, union says
The union representing Ontario education workers has said it will go on strike “until further notice” unless a non-legislated deal with the government is reached.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa provides the backdrop for these Christmas movies this holiday season
Ottawa and eastern Ontario will take centre stage on the small screen this holiday season, with 15 Christmas movies filmed in the capital region this year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mom consumed with rodent infestation in her apartment
A woman living with her son in a Saskatchewan Housing apartment complex in the Eastview neighbourhood of Saskatoon wants something done about the rodents in her building.
-
Developer could nix downtown grocery store over spat with city
The site of a proposed downtown grocery store could remain vacant after the developer was denied a request at a city council meeting earlier this week.
-
Handgun sales at Saskatoon gun shop shot up before ban
For Saskatoon's Back Forty Guns and Gear, the lead-up to the freeze on handgun sales was great for business.
Vancouver
-
'Always a hero': Thousands pay respects to fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Fallen B.C. RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang had an extraordinary and unwavering faith in humanity, her family said during an emotional funeral service Wednesday.
-
Whitecaps react to prison sentence for coach who sexually assaulted players
After former Vancouver Whitecaps women's coach Bob Birarda was sentenced to prison time, the team's CEO Axel Schuster issued a statement praising the four young players who told police what their coach had done to them.
-
Vancouver, Surrey open up cold-weather shelter spaces
Metro Vancouver's two largest cities have opened up extra shelter spaces as overnight temperatures are forecast to dip close to freezing in the coming days.
Regina
-
Fatal shooting in Melville leaves 1 man dead, 1 injured: Sask. RCMP
The dangerous person's alert issued following a shooting death in Melville, Sask. has been cancelled according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
'It's scary': Worries surrounding Sask. doctor shortage grow as B.C increases wages for physicians
Following an overhaul in the payment model for family doctors in British Columbia, many in Saskatchewan are fearful that the shortage of primary care providers in the province will grow as physicians leave for greener pastures.
-
Fatal collision causes partial closure of Ring Road: Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) reported a fatal traffic collision on Ring Road, which has led to a partial closure of the highway.
Vancouver Island
-
One of the youngest councillors in Canada, at 18, was just sworn in on Vancouver Island
He has spent the past few years serving customers at the Crossroads Pub and Restaurant in Sayward, B.C., but now Kohen Gilken will begin serving the public in another way.
-
Island real estate market cooling off, but prices might be plateauing
The red hot real estate market in the Capital Region has cooled off since its peak this past March. Interest rate hikes have softened demand, causing some to be more reluctant to take on a mortgage, and turning the tide from a seller's market to a buyer's.
-
Vancouver Island could see snow next week
We continue to make up for our "dry time" with another storm moving across Vancouver Island on Thursday and Friday. Storm season has arrived so let's prepare for another shot of rain and strong winds.