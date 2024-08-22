Farmers first to be affected by rail shutdown: Dalhousie professor
The shutdown of the railway system in Canada is expected to impact people from all walks of life, but a Dalhousie professor thinks farmers will be the first to feel the brunt of the closure.
In an interview with CTV News Atlantic’s Todd Battis on Thursday, Sylvain Charlebois, director of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, said farmers and manufacturers are in a vulnerable position as the first full day of the shutdown drags on.
“We’re in day one and it’s impacting farmers right away,” he said. “In the Atlantic and elsewhere it’s harvest time. (Farmers) don’t have access to market.
“Right now the most vulnerable node is farming and after that you have manufacturing. Let’s say you produce cake and you need an ingredient stuck in Halifax or Vancouver. You’re going to lay off some people because you can’t produce anything. You’re always one ingredient away from creating a bottleneck.”
Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City locked out hundreds of employees early Thursday after months of negotiations.
Charlebois said he’s spoken with several companies and found many of them have prepared for the shutdown.
“They have some inventory,” he said. “We are expecting some empty shelves. As soon as you go from rails to wheels, it doubles your transportation costs. Perishability could be an issue.”
Charlebois said customers could begin to notice issues at stores if the shutdown drags past five or seven days.
“Seven days is a lot,” he said. “It takes seven days to recover from one day of stoppage. It would require more than a month to recover from a week of shutdown, which is why it’s so critical we see this resolved.”
BREAKING Federal government to intervene in rail labour dispute, force binding arbitration
Canada's Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon is intervening to end a work stoppage that saw this country's two largest railways grind to a standstill Thursday, by forcing the parties into binding arbitration.
LIVE UPDATES Final day of the DNC: Kamala Harris to accept the party's nomination
On the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris is set to accept the party's nomination for president on Thursday.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Toronto Zoo's red panda who gave surprise birth to two cubs in June dies
A 10-year-old female red panda who recently gave birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo in June has died.
TikTok has fallen hard for yet another grocery store staple
How does a piece of produce go viral?
German warship blasts Darth Vader anthem in heart of London. 'No deeper message,' navy says
Germany's navy says there was "no deeper message” in the choice to blast the famed Imperial March — Darth Vader's theme song in the “Star Wars” films — from one of its warships as it cruised down the River Thames through London this week.
Daryl Hall ends Vancouver concert after 3 songs; management says he has COVID
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
CUPE Ontario president to continue to 'fight side by side' with union members amid calls to resign
CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn says he fully rejects 'the charge of antisemitism,' and said he will 'continue to fight side by side' with his union members despite calls for his resignation by the national executive board.
Health minister puts nicotine pouches behind the counter, bans flavours
Health Minister Mark Holland is putting Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches behind pharmacy counters starting next week as part of his crackdown on the sale of new nicotine products to children.
GO train service on Milton line, Hamilton GO station remains suspended Friday: Metrolinx
GO train service on the Milton line will remain suspended on Friday despite the lockout at Canada’s two major railways ending after the federal government stepped in.
-
Accessibility features at new Toronto courthouse 'missing or botched': AODA
An advocacy group is calling Toronto's newest courthouse a 'billion-dollar accessibility bungle' after releasing a video showing what it says are various barriers throughout the building.
Calgary development applications more than double compared to last year
New statistics from the City of Calgary show development permit applications have doubled over the past year.
Calgary hosting pop-up info session for those affected by current water-main repair work
The City of Calgary will hold a pop-up information session on Friday for community members impacted by the water-main repair work along 33 Avenue and 16 Avenue N.W.
Day 1 of rail work stoppage halted $55M in Alberta products
A railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening impasse left $55 million of Alberta products at a standstill Thursday and triggered panic throughout Canada's supply chain.
-
18-year-old man arrested in connection to string of assaults in Warburg
An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a series of attacks in Warburg on Tuesday.
New sports medicine clinic offers one-stop-shop at West Edmonton Mall
A new clinic in Edmonton is hoping to become an all-in-one to help people with sprains, strains, broken bones and sports medicine-related injuries.
International nurses allege racial discrimination and abuse in Quebec recruitment program
The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) is calling for an investigation into a Quebec-based international nurse recruitment program after several participants from French-speaking African countries alleged they have faced racial discrimination.
-
Quebec postpones phasing out the use of private health agencies in some regions
The end of the use of private health agencies, which was to apply this year, has been postponed until next spring in urban centres, Health Minister Christian Dubé's office announced Thursday afternoon.
Capital Pride still expecting thousands for annual parade despite controversy
Final preparations are underway for this year's Capital Pride parade which will look different than in years past. The parade route will be shorter because of fewer police resources, organizers say.
-
PWHL Ottawa's Brianne Jenner brings girls' hockey camp to the capital
After a breakthrough inaugural season, PWHL Ottawa team captain Brianne Jenner is bringing new opportunities to the city's young female hockey players.
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
Sentencing ongoing for man convicted of disturbing London Pride event
House fire kills three pets in northeast London
A house fire in northeast London killed three pets Thursday afternoon.
-
Transport truck driver involved in Exeter cyclist collision turns himself in
A male driver has turned himself in to police following a crash in Exeter on Wednesday morning.
Barrie boy stabbed at Sunnidale Park recovering in hospital as police seek suspect
A 14-year-old boy is recovering after what police described as a random and unprovoked stabbing in Sunnidale Park in Barrie earlier this week.
-
Drugs, handgun, Nazi paraphernalia: 5 people charged in Simcoe County bust
An investigation into drug trafficking and weaponry in Simcoe County has led to the arrest of five people.
-
Young mother killed in head-on Innisfil crash crossed centre line, police say
A young mother who died in a crash in Innisfil in the spring caused the fatal collision, police say.
Tenants at Timmins apartment building sound alarm on bedbug issue
Tiffany Moyle of Timmins told CTV News one of her family members lives at 217 Pine St. North, a building owned and operated by the Cochrane District Services Board.
-
Court rejects appeal of North Bay-area man's first-degree murder conviction
An Ontario court has rejected an appeal by a northern Ont. man who brutally killed his girlfriend in November 2017.
Offensive flag under investigation in Kitchener, Ont.
A Nazi military flag was seen outside a Kitchener, Ont. home on Monday.
-
Mix-up at dry cleaners has Guelph, Ont. woman searching for missing wedding dress
A Guelph, Ont. woman is hoping someone may know where her wedding dress is, 16 years after she got married.
One person dies in house fire on Bruce Avenue
A Windsor fire investigator is at the scene of a fatal house fire on Bruce Avenue.
-
Puce area without power
Hydro One customers are out of power in the Puce area due to a pole fire.
-
'Everyone is looking for bargains’: New ultra-discount grocery store coming to Windsor soon
Loblaw has announced it is piloting a new ultra-discount grocery store with a location in Windsor, ready to capitalize on the company's already existing discount brand, known for its simplified, bright-yellow packaging and marketing.
Selkirk hospital impacted by hot water outages
Patients at Selkirk's hospital struggled to receive hot water for more than a week.
-
'More efficient way': Virtual response to break-ins helping Winnipeg police tackle more dangerous crime
With an overwhelming wave of break-ins washing over Winnipeg and not enough officers to respond, police are turning to technology to help.
'Rely so heavily': Sask. producers highlight cost of rail disruption amid brief CN, CPKC work stoppage
Stakeholders continued to voice their concerns across Saskatchewan as a lockout of Canada's two major railways began Thursday – before being promptly stopped due to federal intervention.
-
Westbound lanes of Highway 1 closed at Indian Head after 'serious' collision
RCMP say the westbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed near Indian Head, Sask. Thursday afternoon after a serious collision.
-
'We have to do something now': Calls made for city council to find new emergency shelter location
During Regina City Council’s meeting on Wednesday, several delegates called on council to reconsider a motion for an emergency shelter location for the homeless population.
'Nothing comes for free': Questions linger for Saskatoon's $1.2B entertainment district
Saskatoon's most expensive infrastructure project is generating plenty of attention and questions a day after the price tag for the downtown arena district was revealed.
-
Saskatoon school bus drivers 'get focused' ahead of September
School is starting up again and so is Jerry Diekema’s bus. Diekema drives a school bus and his wife, Barb, is his bus monitor.
-
'A hell of a fire': Home destroyed in farm fire south of Saskatoon
A large fire south of Saskatoon has destroyed multiple buildings, including a home.
Daryl Hall ends Vancouver concert after 3 songs; management says he has COVID
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
-
Unlicensed B.C. child-care provider who left kids outside nail salon under investigation
An unlicensed child-care provider who left several young children outside a nail salon in B.C.'s Lower Mainland this week is under investigation, CTV News has learned.
-
Light Up Chinatown, Granville Block Party and more things to do in Vancouver this weekend
The PNE Fair hits its midpoint this weekend, but whether or not you're headed to the fairgrounds, there's lots to do in Vancouver and beyond. Here are some highlights.
B.C. addictions minister allowed to respond to decriminalization court challenge
Canada's Federal Court has agreed with British Columbia's minister of mental health and addictions that she should be a respondent to a court challenge against the province's decision to dial back its drug decriminalization policy.
-
B.C. ended fiscal year with $5B deficit, as wildfires, lower revenue bite into budget
British Columbia has ended the fiscal year with a deficit of about $5 billion, some $900 million lower than the most recent forecast, but higher than last year's budget had called for.
-
B.C. man charged after drugs, 3D-printed guns seized on Vancouver Island
A Victoria-area man is facing more than a dozen drug and weapons charges after a series of co-ordinated police raids on Vancouver Island turned up 3D-printed handguns and several kilograms of drugs.
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.