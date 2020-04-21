HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians and Canadians alike are in mourning after at least 18 people, including an RCMP officer, were killed in a shooting rampage over the weekend.

This adds tremendous pain to an already difficult situation, as the world continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a news conference on Monday afternoon, Premier Stephen McNeil and Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, addressed Sunday's mass shooting, and reiterated the importance of maintaining physical distancing while mourning the victims.

“While we want to mourn victims and come together as communities, we need to do that in a way that does not create an environment for COVID-19 to further spread," said Strang, who wore a Nova Scotia tartan tie in a silent, but meaningful tribute.

In honour of those who lost their lives in this senseless tragedy, Dr. Strang wore a Nova Scotia tartan tie for today’s press conference.



Now more than ever we must come together and support one another as a community, as friends, and as family#NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/BCG6elasqG — The Many Ties of Dr. Strang (@drstrangsties) April 21, 2020

"I know that the RCMP and the victims' families will appreciate the outpouring of support that is coming their way, but we cannot gather together to support. When COVID-19 is passed, and it will, we can come together as a province, stronger than ever, to come together to remember the victims of yesterday’s tragedy in a way we are accustomed to. But today, we need to focus on mourning safely," added Strang.

Next to Strang, Premier Stephen McNeil sported a tartan pocket square and suggested an alternative way of mourning at a distance.

″A Nova Scotian tartan scarf, tie it around a tree. Or if you don’t have tartan, the suggestion is a blue ribbon. You can even put that on your window or on your balcony.” suggested McNeil during Monday's press conference.

I understand how difficult it is that Nova Scotians can’t come together to grieve in person. So tonight, put your #NovaScotiaTartan on display. Tie it to a tree in your yard or hang it on your balcony. And if you don’t have tartan, use something blue. #NovaScotiaStrong. pic.twitter.com/b7FFU7hK8z — Stephen McNeil (@StephenMcNeil) April 20, 2020 Nova Scotians and Canadians responded by taking to social media to display their tartan tributes in memory of the lost lives. I do not have a Nova-Scotia tartan but your Premier said a blue scarf would do.From Gatineau, Quebec. #NSStrong pic.twitter.com/P3iR7qLuts — Hélène Laurendeau (@HlneLauren) April 20, 2020

Stop The Violence activist Quentrel Provo held an online vigil on his personal Facebook page on Monday evening.

“Trying to gather our community together during this really tough time in the only way I know how, by doing it via Facebook live. It's very tough during a pandemic," said Provo.

He lit a candle in memory of the victims, and encouraged his more than 3,000 live viewers to do the same, while sharing prayers and messages in the comments.

“Let's just come together and, you know, pray and show some love for the families,” said Provo. “I know we're hurting as a province, Canada is hurting for us.”

Others turned to Twitter to show their candles, and even Christmas lights, on display in memory of the lives lost.