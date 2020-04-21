'Nova Scotia needed this': Stunning sunset a bright light at the end of a dark day
A sunset is seen over Mushaboom, N.S. on April 20, 2020. (@BoutilierWanda/Twitter)
HALIFAX -- Monday marked one of the darkest days in Nova Scotia’s history as more details emerged about the mass killing. But for some, a stunning sunset provided peace and even comfort at the end of a grim day.
At least 18 people were killed in the weekend rampage, and investigators said Monday that the number of victims will likely rise as they continue to probe 16 crime scenes in the province.
The crime scenes include five structure fires, where RCMP believes more victims may be found.
It could take months to unravel the suspect’s violent path across the province late Saturday night and into Sunday. The man was killed late Sunday morning when police intercepted him at the Irving gas station in Enfield, N.S.
The rampage is one of Canada’s worst mass killings -- heavy and shocking news in a small, tight-knit province where people know their neighbours and extreme acts of violence are rare.
Monday evening, however, photos of a spectacular Nova Scotia sunset started to emerge on social media, with residents noting that the sight provided a bright light at the end of an especially dark day.