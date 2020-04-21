HALIFAX -- Monday marked one of the darkest days in Nova Scotia’s history as more details emerged about the mass killing. But for some, a stunning sunset provided peace and even comfort at the end of a grim day.

At least 18 people were killed in the weekend rampage, and investigators said Monday that the number of victims will likely rise as they continue to probe 16 crime scenes in the province.

The crime scenes include five structure fires, where RCMP believes more victims may be found.

It could take months to unravel the suspect’s violent path across the province late Saturday night and into Sunday. The man was killed late Sunday morning when police intercepted him at the Irving gas station in Enfield, N.S.

The rampage is one of Canada’s worst mass killings -- heavy and shocking news in a small, tight-knit province where people know their neighbours and extreme acts of violence are rare.

Monday evening, however, photos of a spectacular Nova Scotia sunset started to emerge on social media, with residents noting that the sight provided a bright light at the end of an especially dark day.

Caught by surprise when the inside of our house turned bright pink. Turns out it was this wonderful #NovaScotia sunset, reminding us that things will get better. pic.twitter.com/NwJWgPt0dj — John Read (@JohnAaronRead) April 20, 2020

From my bedroom window, the #sunset in #NovaScotia after a weekend none of us will ever forget made me stop and pause.



My heart & thoughts remain with family & friends of those murdered in the #NovaScotiaShooting.



We are #NovaScotiaStrong.



We are in deep mourning.#NSStrong pic.twitter.com/RbQx7uaLRM — Patricia_#NovaScotiaStrong❤️ (@pgzwicker) April 20, 2020

Spectacular sunset over St. Margaret’s Bay tonight.



It feels like Mother Earth is mourning a great loss. #NovaScotia pic.twitter.com/i7BeyoeLLX — BigJMcC (@BigJMcC) April 20, 2020

A captivating sunset over a sad day in Nova Scotia gives hope for the future. #NovaScotiaStrong pic.twitter.com/0LGdv3Kqj5 — Michelle Porter Ⓜ️ (@MissionMusings) April 20, 2020

Beautiful Nova Scotia sunset. Little natural beauty in this time of sadness. #NSStrong pic.twitter.com/q5PJWGKeyf — Kate GoldenGirl (@GoldenGirl0412) April 20, 2020

sunset in Hubbard's Bay, Nova Scotia last night,... R I P pic.twitter.com/NewPsWRLgi — THE TAO OF NOW (@InTheNoosphere) April 21, 2020

This was the sunset tonight out in the country near South Maitland, Nova Scotia, not far from Shubenacadie.

Absolutely stunning, and somehow therapeutic. I’d like to think it’s not a coincidence. #NovaScotiaStrong ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uaM64HQa04 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) April 20, 2020

Everyone in Nova Scotia is sharing their sunsets this evening. My heart is with you. #NovaScotiaStrong #novascotiaishome pic.twitter.com/hBGYdQCtDa — Lindsay Duncan (@LindsayInMotion) April 20, 2020

Sunset tonight from Indian Harbour, Nova Scotia pic.twitter.com/UMDWUJlxLX — TJ Maguire (@tjhfx) April 20, 2020

Good night Nova Scotia. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/jYMU33QdiD — Todd Battis (@battisctv) April 20, 2020

Tonight’s sunset caught me off guard. Did anyone else see it? All of a sudden the skies opened up to this mesmerizing display of pink and orange. A moment of peace during an incredibly tough day, with many more difficult days still to come #NSStrong #NeverForget �� @CTVMorningAtl pic.twitter.com/WVGRySQQxc — Ceilidh Millar CTV (@CeilidhMillar) April 20, 2020

Our flag at half mast in honour of all the victims who’s lives were taken much too soon. Mushaboom, NS ������������ pic.twitter.com/o1Jsb6psDQ — Wanda Boutilier (@BoutilierWanda) April 21, 2020