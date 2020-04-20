TORONTO -- Canadians are showing love and support for Nova Scotia on Monday after at least 18 people were killed over the weekend in one of the country's worst killing sprees on record.

RCMP said at least 18 people, including one of their veteran officers, were killed in a violent rampage that began late Saturday and stretched into late Sunday morning, spanning several communities north of Halifax.

“Today is a devastating day for Nova Scotia and it will remain etched in the minds of many for years to come,” commanding RCMP officer Lee Bergerman said Sunday. “What has unfolded overnight and into this morning is incomprehensible and many families are experiencing the loss of a loved one.”

As the members of the communities continue to grieve Monday, many Canadians across the country shared tributes and messages of support on social media in wake of the deadly rampage.

"There are no words to express my sorrow. My deepest sympathy to all the families. #NovaScotiaStrong," a message reads.

"To my Family, Friends and fellow Bluenosers my prayers and thoughts are with you. #NovaScotiaStrong," reads another.

Many shared images of hearts in the shape of the province, using the hashtag #NovaScotiaStrong.

Premier Stephen McNeil offered condolences to families of the victims and called the incident "one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."

Police said Sunday night the suspected shooter, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, was killed after being intercepted by officers in Enfield, N.S.

-- with files from CTV News' Andrea Jerrett