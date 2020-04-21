HALIFAX -- Queen Elizabeth II sent condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims of Nova Scotia's mass shooting in a tweet Tuesday morning.

"Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened by the appalling events in Nova Scotia, and we send our condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have lost their lives," read the statement issued by the Royal Family twitter account and signed by "Elizabeth R."

At least 18 people are dead following a weekend killing rampage in the province and investigators fear that number will rise as they probe 16 crime scenes.

Among the victims is Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, who died while responding to the active shooter situation.

The Queen, who turns 94 years old Tuesday, also paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the officers from the RCMP and other police and emergency services in the message.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Nova Scotia and all Canadians at this time," the message concluded.