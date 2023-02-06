Cannabis products seized from Fredericton, Dieppe businesses

Investigators with the Department of Justice and Public Safety’s Safer Communities program seized cannabis products from two businesses in Fredericton and Dieppe, N.B., last week.

A search warrant was executed Thursday at Sky High 420 located at 315 Main St. in Fredericton.

A news release from the province says a 24-year-old man was arrested at the business and later released. The man is scheduled to attend court in April to face charges under the federal Cannabis Act. An undisclosed amount of cannabis, cannabis derivatives, cannabis products and other items were seized from the business, according to the release.

In Dieppe, officers executed a search warrant at Green Buddha/Giggles to Go located at 432 Champlain St. A 29-year-old man was arrested and later released.

The province says investigators seized an undisclosed amount of cannabis, cannabis derivatives, cannabis products and other items from the business.

The Dieppe investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about illegal cannabis sales, or any other criminal matter, is asked to report it to the Department of Justice and Public Safety by calling 1-877-826-2122 or the Fredericton Police Force at 1-506-460-2300.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.