

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man and his two kids spent Canada Day on a flight to their field of dreams -- and to make his dying wish come true.

Natasha McGean had a lot on her mind Monday as she packed her bags for her final trip with her father, Glen McGean, who has terminal lung cancer.

“There's not really a whole lot of words to describe how excited I am to be able to be packing for this trip that might not have been able to happen,” Natasha McGean said. “That definitely would not have been able to happen, without the help of everybody.”

After a Father's Day plea, people from coast-to-coast responded and helped Natasha raise the money to take her father to see his beloved Blue Jays one last time.

“I think we're blessed that we're going to be able to get there,” said Glen McGean. “And not only that, but now my son's coming with me.”

Along with plane tickets, and tickets to the games, they've been given a week's stay at the Marriott Hotel inside the Rogers Centre.

“There's not a big enough thank you,” said Natasha McGean. “I appreciate it. My dad, everybody in our lives appreciates having this one final memory come true for him.”

Glen McGean and his kids will enjoy all three games of a three-game set between the Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

No matter the outcome on the field, it's a memory Natasha McGean will cherish for the rest of her life.

“For me to be able to see his face when they throw out the opening ball, that's going to make the whole trip for me,” said Natasha McGean.

Years from now, this trip will be a cherished memory for her.

“Just being able to have the memories that will last a lifetime when he's not here no more,” Natasha McGean said. “So … I'm sorry, I’m just really excited. It means the world to me.”

It means the world to Glen McGean, too.

“I’d like to thank everybody for everything that they did and said,” he said.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.