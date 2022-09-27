Cape Breton cleanup: Military touchdown, animals evacuated, and Trudeau visit Tuesday

Some of the Sydney area's busiest roadways have been blocked by trees, but military members hit the ground Tuesday to help clean up.

Captain Matthew Casey is living in Sydney. He says to be able to assist some neighbours in desperate need means a lot, but comes at a personal cost.

"My wife and three kids are at home right now, so I'm kind of trying to juggle all that stuff, but they understand that daddy needs to be out here working," said Casey.

For many Cape Bretoners, they have entered their fourth day in the dark. More than 400 Nova Scotia Power workers deployed with the military Tuesday morning.

One Whitney Pier, N.S., resident says these are signs of light at the end of the tunnel.

"That gives me great hope, great hope, knowing that there's help on the way. It's just a matter of waiting," said Kathy Stockley.

Fiona didn't only impact people, but about 32 animals have been evacuated from the Cape Breton SPCA as the storm caused damage and power outages.

"Some are in need of medical care, but really as Cape Breton rebuilds, their best bet at adoption would be at some of our other shelters," said Sarah Lyon with the Nova Scotia SPCA.

As for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seeing the damage first hand in Cape Breton, the province's liberal leader says his message to Trudeau will be clear.

"Money does need to get out the door very quickly because people are experiencing a financial crunch right now," said Liberal Leader Zach Churchill.