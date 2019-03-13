

CTV Atlantic





After a two-hour debate Tuesday night, councillors in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are allowing roosters to live in the CBRM.

Now, if residents have an issue with a resident rooster, they'll have to contact police.

The gallery was full at Tuesday night's council meeting, which started with a protest outside -- complete with roosters.

The proposed bylaw would have banned the birds in suburban and urban areas because of noise and odour complaints.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says enough rooster owners have run afoul of those who live near them.

“Council over the years have been receiving complaints from people that their neighbours haven't been practising good animal husbandry in keeping the animals quiet, or not managing the odour coming from the animals,” Malcolm Gillis, the director of planning and development for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, told CTV News earlier this week.

An online petition on the “Rallying for Roosters” Facebook netted more than 500 signatures.