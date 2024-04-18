Cape Breton Eagles soar to third round of QMJHL playoffs

The Cape Breton Eagles are soaring after sweeping the second round of their Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League playoff series Wednesday night.

The Eagles beat the Saguenéens 8-5 in Chicoutimi, Que., moving onto the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Jacob Newcombe, from Sambro, N.S., set a new Eagles record for points in a playoff game with six.

The Eagles will faceoff against either the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, Victoriaville Tigres, or Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. No matter which team they meet in the third round, the Eagles’ first game will be on the road.