

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton family is expressing their gratitude after a stolen pendant containing the ashes of a loved one was returned to its rightful owner.

Raylene MacIsaac told CTV News last week that the priceless heirloom was stolen from her nephew’s vehicle as it sat parked in front of the very church where her mother was laid to rest.

Her mother, Stasia, died in January. Six pendants containing her ashes were made and handed out to family members, including MacIsaac’s nephew.

“It broke my heart. I don’t know what I would do if I ever lost my own, so it completely broke my heart when I found out that his was gone, and I know it broke his heart too,” she told CTV News.

The New Waterford family turned to social media, posting about the theft in the hopes of tracking down the stolen pendant.

They also said if the pendant was returned, no questions would be asked and no charges would be laid.

The family said Wednesday that the pendant had been returned. They aren’t certain who took it or why, but say they are just happy to have it back.

“I'm truly thankful for someone having a heart and returning this pendant,” said MacIsaac in a Facebook post. “It’s not worth a whole lot, but the ashes mean the world to us.”