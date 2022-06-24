Cape Breton golf courses among top places to play in Canada: Golf Digest

Three Cape Breton golf courses are among the best in the country, according to Golf Digest magazine’s Top Courses in Canada for 2022.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness held onto its top spot as the number one course in the country.

Its sister course, Cabot Links, comes in at number six, while the Highland Links course in Ingonish slid into sixth place.

"I don't think any other area of the country can say that they've got three of the best courses in the country on this list,” said Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton.

“We're blessed to have the golf courses that we have. It's something that really draws people here. The courses, I believe, are going to be very, very busy this summer and fall."

He says with golfers expected to flock to the island post pandemic, this is a big win.

All 18 holes at Cabot Cliffs have an ocean view, making it the only course in Canada and possibly the world where you can see and smell the ocean from anywhere you tee off.

Meanwhile, The Links at Crowbush Cove on P.E.I., also ranked high on the list at number 14.