Featured
Cape Breton man arrested after stolen car crashes into police cruiser
A man was arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser in North Sydney, N.S., on Oct. 11, 2018. (Submitted)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 12:08PM ADT
A 31-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous and impaired driving after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser in North Sydney, N.S. Thursday morning.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports that a Mazda car had been stolen from a North Sydney home.
Police found the vehicle but say the driver wouldn’t stop, so they followed him at a “safe speed and distance.”
Police say the officers followed the driver to the area of King and High streets, where he struck the back of a police cruiser and a vehicle parked on the street.
All three vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.
The driver was arrested on High Street around 9:30 a.m. The North Sydney man remains in custody.
Police say charges of dangerous and impaired driving are pending.