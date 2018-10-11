

CTV Atlantic





A 31-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous and impaired driving after a stolen vehicle crashed into a police cruiser in North Sydney, N.S. Thursday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to reports that a Mazda car had been stolen from a North Sydney home.

Police found the vehicle but say the driver wouldn’t stop, so they followed him at a “safe speed and distance.”

Police say the officers followed the driver to the area of King and High streets, where he struck the back of a police cruiser and a vehicle parked on the street.

All three vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.

The driver was arrested on High Street around 9:30 a.m. The North Sydney man remains in custody.

Police say charges of dangerous and impaired driving are pending.