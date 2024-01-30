Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder after 'domestic incident'

ATLANTIC
    A man has been charged with attempted murder following a domestic incident at a residence in Sydney, N.S., Monday night, according to a news release from Cape Breton Regional Police.

    Police responded to a report of a domestic incident on Monday just before midnight. Five people were inside the home, and officers say they all knew each other.

    One person was suffering from serious injuries and was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital before they were airlifted to a Halifax hospital.

    Three others were taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital with injuries and were later released.

    “To protect their privacy in the nature of this incident, no further identifying information about the victims can be released,” police say in the release.

    The man was arrested inside the home.

    Michael James Edward King is remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre.

    He faces six charges:

    • attempted murder
    • three counts of assault causing bodily harm
    • assaulting police
    • resist to arrest

    Police say the forensics and major crimes unites attended the scene.

    The investigation continues.

