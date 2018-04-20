

A Cape Breton man's request to have a popular pond lit up so children can play hockey at night has been denied.

The ice has melted at the popular pond in Scotchtown, N.S., and so have the hopes of the people who wanted a floodlight placed there.

“I was pretty taken back to be honest due to the fact that every government and organization preaches physical activity for children and unfortunately nobody wants to step up,” says resident Jeff McNeil.

McNeil made what he thought was a simple request months ago, but initially he was told the ownership of the land was unclear. The Cape Breton Regional Municipality said the federal government owned the land and vice versa.

This week, McNeil says the municipality told him the request wouldn't be granted.

“We're unable to grant the request for the light at the pond because this pond is not a CBRM designated skating area,” says spokesperson Jillian Moore in Sydney.

The CBRM says the city doesn’t maintain or have any outdoor skating facilities because of the associated liabilities.

“We do not maintain or monitor this pond for safe recreational skating and also the municipality does not monitor the thickness of ice on ponds,” Moore says.

McNeil says he thinks the decision comes down to money. He says in the nearby community of Lingan there’s a provincially owned pond with signs posted and three floodlights.

“It hurts the kids,” McNeil says. “It's not often that community-minded people try to get something for the kids…especially at this low of a cost to simply put up a light for $500 dollars a year.”

McNeil says the residents will have to use the headlights on their vehicles to skate next winter so the kids can enjoy the game they love and not be left in the dark.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore