Cape Breton mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats over changes to a Christmas parade, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
But she admits it's been hard to focus on her work.
“When you're repeatedly sending messages to elected officials or volunteers saying things like, ‘Retaliation is around the corner and is coming to get you,’ that's not acceptable,” said McDougall. “I think it's important we take a stand and say that has an impact on people. It has an impact on me; it has an impact on my family, and on the volunteers.”
It all comes from the decision to change the route of this year's Sydney Santa Claus Parade -- a decision McDougall says she had no part of.
Some in the community of Whitney Pier, N.S., are angry because Santa will not be parading through their community, and the mayor says she feels unfairly targeted with threatening messages, such as:
“’You better watch out because the Pier is going to get you and it's easy to find you, I know where you park at City Hall,’” said McDougall. “They make a person feel quite uneasy. I know driving here this morning and going around that corner to my parking spot, it didn't feel great.”
Lorne Green is the CBRM councillor for the Whitney Pier area.
“I've got the nasty emails, the awful phone calls; the social media rant about me. I've got the same thing.”
Green says he's been getting criticism from the other side for wanting the original route put back in place to include his community.
“The onus was on CBRM to say it's a Sydney Christmas parade and here's the route if you're interested, but the way it came down is the committee dictated the route and I don't think that was right because that is not the Christmas parade route,” said Green,
The Sydney business community that's organizing this year's parade said they plan to rebrand the event to include the history behind it, but have no plans of changing the route.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
Chinese President Xi confronts Trudeau over G20 talks being 'leaked' to the press
On the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his displeasure with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that details of the pair’s brief meeting Tuesday were 'leaked' to the press.
Elon Musk gives ultimatum to Twitter employees: Do 'extremely hardcore' work or get out
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has given employees until Thursday evening to commit to 'extremely hardcore' work or else leave the company, according to a copy of a late-night internal email sent by the billionaire and obtained by CNN.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
Jeff Bezos' top tips for managing the economic downturn
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently warned consumers and businesses they should consider postponing large purchases in the coming months as the global economy contends with a downturn and faces a possible recession.
NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Is yours on the list? 2022's most common passwords in Canada revealed
Do you use one of the most common 200 passwords? A recently released study reveals the most popular choices, and warns hackers won't have a hard time getting into your account with these passwords.
Human rights, worker rights, 'toned down' jerseys: 11 things to know about the World Cup in Qatar
The world’s biggest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup, is set to take centre stage over the next four-plus weeks but this edition looks set to be the most controversial.
Canadians divided on Ottawa's plan to admit more immigrants: poll
A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are worried about how the federal Liberal government's plan to dramatically increase immigration levels over the next few years will affect housing and government services.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
This is when Ontarians will get an test emergency alert today
Ontarians will receive a test emergency alert on their wireless devices Wednesday afternoon.
-
Toronto businesses could serve booze earlier than usual during the FIFA World Cup
Toronto could expand the hours that alcohol can be served within the city during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Calgary
-
Canada's inflation rate held steady last month: StatCan
Canada's annual inflation rate held steady at 6.9 per cent last month. After declining for several months, Statistics Canada said the rate of inflation was unchanged in October from September as gas prices went up.
-
Snow showers in Calgary tomorrow ahead of a weekend warm-up
A brief dip brings flurries; but the weekend is warm.
-
Alberta Children’s Hospital pivots amid capacity woes; schools also feel strain
The Alberta Children’s Hospital is at full capacity and making changes to deal with the overwhelming number of sick kids with respiratory illnesses.
Montreal
-
Masks strongly recommended as Quebec battles 'spicy cocktail' of respiratory infections
Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles a 'spicy cocktail' of viruses overwhelming hospitals: COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
-
No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport
There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.
-
MISSING
MISSING | 17-year-old Montreal girl not seen in over a month
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate 17-year-old Jasmine Menou Malak, who has not been seen in over a month. Menou Malak was last seen on Oct. 10 at around 10 a.m. in Verdun. Investigators say she could be outside of Quebec, and that her family has reason to fear for her safety. She is known to travel by foot, public transit, and to take rides with friends.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10
LIVE @ 10 | Edmonton police in search of info on vehicle connected to woman's homicide
Edmonton police are looking to speak with more friends and family of a woman found shot to death near the city's Jasper Avenue, and have released footage of a vehicle connected to her homicide.
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnesses
The Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler air settles in for a few days
Temperatures will slowly drop through the day and with the wind expected to pick up, it'll be a chilly afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted in aggravated assault
Sudbury police are looking for a man accused of assault in connection with an attack that left the victim with serious injuries Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents some 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike.
-
London’s new Deputy Mayor is…
London’s new city council is taking shape. On Tuesday, the 2022-2026 term of city council officially began with an inaugural meeting at the RBC Place Convention Centre.
-
Adient Tillsonburg closes its doors without warning, over 200 jobs lost
Bill Beaumont is in his 46th year working at Adient Tillsonburg, an auto manufacturing plant. Beaumont was working the overnight shift when he received a notice from the company early Tuesday morning — the official announcement came at 11:00 a.m., in which all 190 union employees, as well as salaried and management positions, would be eliminated and the plant shuttered.
Winnipeg
-
Iconic KUB Bakery shuts down after 'devastating' few years
After nearly 100 years making iconic 'Winnipeg-style rye bread,' one of the city's oldest rye bread bakeries is closing up shop.
-
Louis Riel grave vandalism a possible hate crime; police search for suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the vandalism of Louis Riel's grave as a possible hate crime and are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe was involved.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers' union files notice to go back on strike
The union that represents 55,000 Ontario education workers has filed a five-day notice to go back on strike meaning schools could be forced to close as early as Monday.
-
First snowfall of the season arrives in Ottawa region
Slippery road conditions were reported early Wednesday morning and poor visibility is expected due to heavy snow.
-
Police seek witnesses to collision in Gatineau that injured two pedestrians
Gatineau police are looking for witnesses to a crash Tuesday that injured two pedestrians and killed a dog.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Suspicious death in the King George neighbourhood under investigation
A suspicious death that occurred on the 100 block of Avenue P South is being investigated by the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 11 A.M.
LIVE @ 11 A.M. | B.C. health officials providing update on COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Health officials are providing an update on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in British Columbia Wednesday, amid growing calls for a renewed mask mandate.
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.
Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Vancouver trustees sound alarm over plan to reinstate School Liaison Officer program
Ahead of a Vancouver School Board meeting where a proposal to bring police officers back into the city's schools is expected to be on the agenda, trustees who oppose the move are speaking out – and urging the public to do the same.
Regina
-
Top things to do in Regina during Grey Cup week
When Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
'A big moment': Regina high school athlete commits to Division I basketball team
A Grade 12 student in Regina is making strides in the world of basketball.
-
Sask. country artist Jess Moskaluke reaches 100M streams
Saskatchewan country music artist Jess Moskaluke’s songs have been streamed more than 100 million times.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford couple still rebuilding after massive damage to home during last year's floods
One year ago, Jeff and Cheryl Morrow were enjoying an evening at home when they heard a disturbing noise in the their backyard. When the couple came out of the house to investigate, they found that their backyard was gone. It had slid into Millstream Creek.
-
Another dead humpback whale found on B.C. coast
Another dead humpback whale has been found in B.C., this time on a beach in northeastern Haida Gwaii.
-
The Soup Kitchen launches 40-day fundraiser in Victoria
The Soup Kitchen in Victoria has launched a campaign challenge with a goal to raise $24,000 in 40 days.