People still sheltering at de-designated Halifax encampment told to leave

More than a month after the University Avenue green space in Halifax was de-designated as an encampment site, people are still sheltering in the area.

Halifax Regional Municipality officials say three people were staying at the site as of Wednesday morning. Compliance staff have told them to pack their belongings for storage or transportation and leave the area.

“Over the past several weeks, the municipality has taken a number of steps to provide support to those who had been sleeping rough in the University Avenue green space,” a release from the municipality says. “Municipal compliance staff and housing and homelessness coordinators have been on-site multiple times to offer supports and resources. This includes transportation of people and their belongings to provincially-funded indoor shelters and housing options, or to other municipal designated locations that are available, as well as temporary storage of belongings.”

The municipality announced the University Avenue space would be de-designated in late September over snow-clearing safety concern in the area. It handed out eviction notices to roughly 35 people staying in the location. Those people had until Nov. 1 to move on.

Despite the de-designation, multiple people have stayed at the site for the past month.

The municipality says there are 62 tents and three trailers spread across the five remaining designated encampment sites (Cogswell Park, Lower Flinn Park, the Barrington Street green space, Geary Street and Green Road Park).

There are also nine potential encampment sites proposed by the municipality, including the Halifax Common and Point Pleasant Park.

On Tuesday, Halifax council narrowly voted against a motion brought forward by Mayor Andy Fillmore to eliminate the list of approved encampment sites.

