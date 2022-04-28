Cape Breton Miners Museum to see $1.6 million in facility upgrades
The Cape Breton Miners Museum in Glace Bay, N.S., is getting $1.6 million in government funding for ongoing renovations.
The province and the Atlantic Canadian Opportunities Agency (ACOA) are each providing $800,000 towards the project.
According to a government news release, the renovations will “enhance visitor experience and contribute positively to the preservation of Cape Breton’s coal mining legacy.”
Phase 2 of the renovations will upgrade the lobby, the Men of the Deeps theatre, the Lamphouse and the pre-tour areas.
“Cape Breton is an important tourism driver for this province, and the Cape Breton Miners Museum is a gem that shares part of Nova Scotia’s unique history with visitors and residents alike,” said John White, MLA for Glace Bay-Dominion, on behalf of Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage.
“Our government is committed to making investments that help maintain our heritage. Projects like these keep our communities strong, attract tourists and grow the economy.”
The museum opened in 1967 and the province says it welcomes 15,000 visitors each year.
The museum’s executive director says staff and the board of directors are excited for the renovations to start.
“We look forward to getting the team back together to build new experiences that ensure our museum remains one of the most beloved destinations in the Maritimes for many years to come,” said executive director Mary Pat Mombourquette.
Phase 1 of the project was completed in March 2021, and included exterior renovations, structural repairs, landscaping, and a renewal of the museum’s interpretive offerings.
According to the museum, the first coal mine in Cape Breton opened in 1720 at Cow Bay, or Port Morien as it’s currently known.
