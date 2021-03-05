HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the homicide of 80-year-old Douglas MacLeod Barrett in March 2019.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to a home on Terrace Street in Sydney the evening of March 22, 2019.

Officers found the body of an 80-year-old Douglas MacLeod Barrett inside the home.

On Wednesday, police arrested 31-year-old Mallory Ann Paul at the Central Nova Correctional Centre in Truro, where she was scheduled to be released.

Paul was remanded back into custody pending an appearance at court on Friday.

She is also facing a charge of property damage resulting from her arrest.

Police say the charges come after an extensive investigation by the Cape Breton Regional Police Major Crime Unit, in conjunction with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office and the National Forensic Laboratory.