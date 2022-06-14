Cape Breton police investigating suspicious death in Sydney Mines; man in custody

One man is in custody and another is dead after a suspected assault in Sydney Mines, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say a neighbour called 911 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to report that a man with serious injuries was lying on the road on Beech Street.

Police say the man was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are calling the man’s death “suspicious” and say they believe he was the victim of an assault.

With the help of witness information, officers located and arrested a suspect in the area of Cambridge Street and Clyde Avenue.

No details about the suspect or victim have been released.

Police say investigators are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death and confirm the victim’s identity.

Investigators are calling the man’s death “an isolated incident” and say there is “no greater risk to public safety.”

There was a significant police presence on Beech Street Tuesday morning and a property was taped off.

The scene has since been cleared.