Cape Breton’s largest arena in need of upgrades

Centre 200 in Sydney is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Centre 200 in Sydney is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Healthcare workers participate in a mock drill for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, India, Monday, April. 10, 2023. Several health facilities across India are carrying out the mock drills intended to check the level of preparedness in terms of equipment, procedure and manpower after increase in the virus cases .(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island