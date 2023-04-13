Cape Breton’s largest arena in need of upgrades

Construction of Centre 200 began in 1985 to celebrate Sydney’s bicentennial and opened two years later, but now, all these years later, some feel the arena is showing its age and needs a major makeover.

“It needs acoustics, it needs a new clock, it needs upgrades to the dressing rooms, it needs upgrades to the food and beverage area,” said majority owner of the Cape Breton Eagles, Irwin Simon.

Simon says it's hard to attract major events in the building’s current state.

“I wanted to bring more to Cape Breton through Centre 200, whether it is a Memorial Cup, whether it is other events, whether it is NHL hockey games, NHL training camps. I'm big into athletics, theatre, and what else can we do there,” said Simon.

Simon has had conversations will all three levels of governments about investing money into the facility.

But the municipality estimates it would take $10 million to complete the renovations.

“There has been funds that have been applied for, funds that are committed to upgrades, so there are lots of conversations around upgrades to Centre 200,” said Cyril MacDonald, Cape Breton Regional Municipal Councillor.

MacDonald feels if upgrades are not carried out soon, the island's economy could suffer.

“I would argue we may lose out on some if our building doesn't see some upgrades,” he said.

Simon says Centre 200 should remain in the hands of the municipality, but he's not against helping operate the facility.

“Would I partner with them in running it, would I partner with them in bringing events there, would I do something like that? Absolutely,” said Simon.

Councillor MacDonald is hoping funding can be secured soon.