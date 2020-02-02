HALIFAX -- On Friday, it was revealed that 17 Cape Breton athletes will suit up for Team Nova Scotia for the Special Olympics National Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ontario in February.

"This is my first time, and I'm excited," says athlete, Christopher Nearing.

"This is the largest contingent ever,” says Special Olympics Team Nova Scotia head coach, Donnie Vaters. “It just speaks volumes of the programs here."

The record number is more impressive when considering only two Cape Bretoners headed for the games in 1989.

One athlete introduced at the announcement celebration is already well-known; speed skater, Aimee Gordon, who captured a gold medal at the World Winter Games in Austria in 2017.

For others, it’s a brand new experience.

"For about twelve of them, this is their first nationals – a lot of them, it’s their first time going on a plane,” says Vaters. “Their enthusiasm's through the roof - they're over the moon."

Friday's biggest moment, however, belonged to floor hockey player Dereck Boutilier, who overcame health and fitness challenges just to be able to participate.

"Dereck was diabetic when he came in,” says Cornerstone Community Home employee, Rose MacEachern. “He was on the road to becoming insulin-dependent – he was very short of breath."

Weighing over 300 lbs at the beginning of his journey, Boutilier now checks in at a trim 158 lbs.

"Dereck is a perfect example of an athlete,” says MacEachern. “He is so proud of his accomplishments."

And Boutilier’s rewards didn’t stop there as he was also named flag bearer for Team Nova Scotia. As he was mobbed by his teammates celebrating him, he was overcome with emotion, shedding a few tears – however, the moment lightened up soon afterwards – ending with a team huddle and cheer.