HALIFAX -- UPDATE: Cape Breton Regional Police tweeted at 6:29 p.m. that Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy was taken into police custody.

Update: shooting suspect is in police custody. — CB Regional Police (@CBRegPolice) August 29, 2020

Cape Breton Regional Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting two people in North Sydney area after a search on Saturday afternoon.

Police tweeted at 5:47 p.m. that they were looking for Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy, who was suspected of shooting 2 individuals in North Sydney and Florence.

They said Leroy was last spotted driving an ATV in Sydney Mines at approximately 5:00 PM, and believed he was in possession of a weapon.

The victims are being treated by EHS; there is no update on their condition at this time.