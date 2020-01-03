SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- A man wanted in connection with the shooting of three people in Sydney Mines, N.S., last month has been arrested.

Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy is facing numerous charges, including two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of uttering threats, break and enter, and several weapons-related charges, as well as a breach of previous court-ordered conditions.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the charges come after they responded to a shooting at an address on Barrington Street around 6 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Officers found a 28-year-old man and a 41-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene. Both men were taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police received reports of a third shooting victim, whom they located in a separate apartment at the Barrington Street address. The 21-year-old woman was taken to the Glace Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators identified the alleged shooter as 42-year-old Leroy and a warrant was issued for his arrest the day after the shootings.

Police say Leroy has been arrested and is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Investigators also say Leroy and his alleged victims are known to each other and they are treating the shooting as an isolated incident.