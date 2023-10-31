ATLANTIC
    • Cape Breton transit, curbside collection services not operating due to work stoppage: municipality

    Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) says Transit Cape Breton buses and Handi-Trans services are not operating Tuesday due to a labour stoppage by CUPE 759.

    The union represents outside workers in the municipality.

    CBRM says solid waste curbside collection is also not operating because solid waste facilities are closed.

    Residents are advised to remove their waste materials from their curb until the next collection day.

    The municipality says the work stoppage is illegal.

    “The current collective agreement between CUPE 759 and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has a grievance process. This process was not followed,” said CBRM in a Tuesday morning email.

    CTV News reached out to CUPE 759 for comment Tuesday morning. The union says it will release a statement later in the day.

