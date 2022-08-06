Cape Breton woman displaced after house fire

At least one person has been displaced after a house fire in Cape Breton.

The fire occurred Friday night around 11:30 p.m., in one side of an old wood-frame duplex on Victoria Road in Sydney.

A statement from the Canadian Red Cross says the woman suffered no injuries in the blaze. Volunteers from the organization have assisted the woman with emergency shelter and purchases like clothing, food, and other basic necessities.

“There was no request for Red Cross help from any residents of the other half of the duplex,” the statement read.