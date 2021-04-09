HALIFAX -- It's been one year since a Cape Breton woman's cinnamon roll recipe became a hit online and she hasn't slowed down since.

It started with a request from Mary Janet MacDonald's family when they asked her to share her baking skills online during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

MacDonald says she never expected a small request from family to turn into what it is today.

"Never in a million years. I'm here in Port Hood, Cape Breton in my little kitchen just baking simple recipes," said MacDonald. "I never thought that so many would be looking for something."

MacDonald's online adventure began with cinnamon rolls. Now, every Sunday at 2 p.m., thousands of viewers tune in to what is now called Tunes and Wooden Spoons – MacDonald's new online home baking tutorial show.

MacDonald has been appearing online for more than a year now, with people tuning in from around the world.

She says not only does she teach viewers how to whip up something in the kitchen, but she also incorporates local music to shine a spotlight on Maritime artists and provide a bit more entertainment for those tuning in.

"There has been quite a few that have commented because of the show," said MacDonald. "They cannot wait for everything to open up and they definitely want to come to our island and experience the friendliness, the food, and the visits I've been promoting."

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies - make these with me on Sunday, April 11th at 2 pm (Atlantic) @tunesandwoodenspoons You’ll need... Posted by Tunes and Wooden Spoons on Friday, April 9, 2021

Beyond baking, MacDonald says she's created a connection with viewers and filled a void for some during uncertain times.

"One cancer patient that I'm thinking of who reached out to me, him and his wife sit and watch and when he is having a bad chemo day, they sit and watch and it passes the time for him," explained MacDonald.