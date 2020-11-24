SYDNEY, N.S. -- With COVID cases rising on the mainland, shutting down the Canso Causeway to non-essential travel is growing in popularity.

Even the mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is weighing in.

"I feel like we're not far off from implementing something of that nature," said Amanda McDougall.

The idea is taking off on social media with Cape Bretoners hoping to keep the virus out.

Kristen MacDonald is not waiting for COVID to spike in Cape Breton and is limiting her own travel.

"I made a Facebook post to let my friends know I was tightening my circle back up," MacDonald said. "With the activity in New Brunswick and Halifax, I think it's important to reign things in a bit."

McDougall says she met with Halifax Mayor Mike Savage and other government officials on Tuesday.

She says strict measures could be put in place if confirmed cases spread to the island.

"It will not take much, but we're prepared to implement a two-week shut down of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality," McDougall said.

McDougall says she doesn't have the power to essentially shut down things like the canso causeway, but she says she's been in talks with other municipalities and First Nations communities about how to best protect residents from COVID-19.

"This is not something to toy around with," McDougall said. "This virus is in fact killing people around the world. We here in Cape Breton have the luxury to see into the future of what possibly could happen."

MacDonald agrees and plans to skip Christmas celebrations this year, if it means protecting her health.

"I know there's a lot of implications as to what that would mean for other people, but for me personally, I would feel really safe with a Cape Breton bubble," MacDonald said.