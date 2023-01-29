Car crashes into Torbrook, N.S., home

No charges are expected after a driver crashed a Toyota Corolla into a home in Torbrook, N.S, on Saturday evening.

Nictaux Fire crews responded to an emergency call just after 9 p.m. The caller reported a car struck a home on Torbrook Rd. and alerted that passengers might be trapped in the vehicle.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce has confirmed to CTV Atlantic the 18-year-old driver and four passengers weren’t injured in the crash. He added no one was home at the time of the accident.

Joyce noted there was a significant amount of black ice in the area, which could have caused the crash.