

CTV Atlantic





A small car ended up partially under a school bus after it smashed into the back of the vehicle in Lantz, N.S.

The RCMP say the incident happened on Highway 2 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Chignecto-Central Regional School Board says 18 students in grades 6 to 8 were on the bus, headed for Riverside Education Centre, at the time of the collision.

One student was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but no one was injured.

Police say they don't expect to lay charges.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic for about two hours while the car was extracted from underneath the bus, and then loaded onto a tow truck.