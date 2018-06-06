

CTV Atlantic





Officials say a fire that claimed a life and displaced more than 100 people in Dartmouth last month was likely caused due to "careless use of smoking materials."

Fire crews responded to the 80-unit apartment building at 81 Primrose Street around 3:35 a.m. on May 19.

A woman’s body was pulled from the building and another person was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says it has closed its investigation and concluded that the likely cause of the fire was careless use of smoking materials.

“Investigators use the term ‘likely’ in describing the source because in this case the official cause is undetermined,” said city spokesperson Brendan Elliott in a news release.

Investigators say the fire originated near a couch in the living room of a unit on the third floor, but that any evidence that could confirm an official cause was destroyed in the fire.

Initially, fire officials estimated that up to 150 tenants may have been displaced by the fire, but the Red Cross later said a more likely number appeared to be around 115.