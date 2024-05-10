Halifax police still looking for answers to 15-year-old murder

ATLANTIC
    Tanya Jean Brooks is pictured. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) Tanya Jean Brooks is pictured. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)
    Halifax Regional Police is still trying to solve the 15-year-old murder of a woman in the city’s north end.

    According to a news release from police, Tanya Jean Brooks’s body was found on Maitland Street beside the former St. Patrick’s-Alexandra School around 2:20 p.m. on May 11, 2009. Investigators were able to track her movements until 9 p.m. on May 10.

    Police believe Brooks knew her assailant or assailants and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

    “We hope that the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and come forward with what they know,” the release says. “It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

    The Brooks case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program, which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information on unsolved crimes that leads to arrest and conviction.

    People can call the department at 1-888-710-9090, or contact police at 902-490-5020.

    Brooks’s family will hold a memorial in her honour on at 2277 Maitland Street on Saturday at 5 p.m.

