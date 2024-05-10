ATLANTIC
    Prices at the pumps down again in the Maritimes

    The price of gas and diesel has decreased in all three Maritimes provinces for the second week in a row.

    Nova Scotia

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.6 cents in the Halifax area, bringing the minimum price to 179.4 cents per litre.

    Cape Breton motorists are now paying a minimum price of 181.3 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

    The price of diesel decreased by 3.4 cents. The new minimum price is 175.4 cents per litre.

    The minimum price of diesel in Cape Breton is now 177.4 cents per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.7 cents Prince Edward Island, bringing the minimum price to 177.6 cents per litre.

    Diesel decreased by 3.4 cents on the island, bringing the minimum price to 181.6 cents per litre.

    New Brunswick

    In New Brunswick, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by six cents. The maximum price is now 175.0 cents per litre.

    The price of diesel decreased by 5.2 cents, bringing the maximum price to 173.9 cents per litre.

