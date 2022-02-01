Case of avian flu confirmed in Canada goose in Halifax area

A case of avian influenza has been confirmed in Nova Scotia.

The provincial government said Tuesday that a Canada goose in the Grand Desert, N.S., area has tested positive for the virus. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency first confirmed the case on Friday.

Avian influenza is a viral infection that can spread easily and quickly among birds, the province explained in a news release.

"Avian influenza poses little risk to people, but the virus is highly infectious and potentially deadly in wild and domestic birds,” said Bob Petrie, director of wildlife, natural resources and renewables.

“We urge the public to avoid feeding or handling wild birds like ducks, geese, pheasants, pigeons and gulls to prevent disease spread."

The province says avian flu has been detected recently in other parts of Canada and the eastern United States, and it is working with the federal government and other agencies to monitor the situation.

Anyone who comes across a sick or dead bird is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables at 1-800-565-2224.

Birds that meet testing criteria will be collected and sent to the lab at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown.