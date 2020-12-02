HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 connected to St. Margaret's Bay Elementary School in the province’s Central zone.

N.S. health says the case was identified on Monday, and the school will be closed on Tuesday for deep cleaning.

Staff and students will receive notification from the school about reopening.

Public Health says all close contacts in the school have been identified.

They'll be notified, tested, and asked to self-isolate for 14 days if positive.

Earlier in the day, Public Health says 10 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Zone, bringing the active case count at that time to 142.