HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 142.

All ten of the cases are in the Central zone.

N.S. premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang will be giving a live update Tuesday at 3 p.m. Atlantic.

CASE BREAKDOWN

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,138 Nova Scotia tests.

N.S. health says there were also 275 tests administered Monday at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville. There were no positive test results identified at either site.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 66,263 tests. There have been 226 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. Eighty-four cases are now resolved.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system. On Sunday, the province noted the website would not be updated on that day due to technical difficulties.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 62 cases

Central Zone: 1,118 cases

Northern Zone: 80 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

COVID ALERT APP

Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.

It is mandatory to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces in Nova Scotia.