

CTV Atlantic





The case of a man charged after allegedly yelling a vulgar phrase at a female reporter during a live broadcast will be heading to restorative justice.

CTV Atlantic was on location at a pub in downtown Halifax on Dec. 29 to report about the World Junior Hockey Championship at the time of the incident.

Heather Butts was reporting live from the pub when a man walked into the shot and allegedly made a crude gesture and uttered a sexually explicit statement many people found offensive.

The sexually explicit phrase has been yelled at other female reporters across Canada and in the United States.

Nash John Gracie is charged with one count each of public mischief and causing a disturbance in connection with the incident.

A lawyer appeared in court on behalf of the 25-year-old man Friday.

The crown and Gracie’s lawyer have agreed to send the case to restorative justice.

Gracie is scheduled to appear in court July 23.