The Nova Scotia government is offering a cash reward for information that leads to a conviction in the homicide of a Halifax-area man six years ago.

The RCMP responded to Montague Gold Mines, N.S. the evening of Feb. 19, 2012 after receiving a report that a man had been found lying unconscious on the side of Montague Mines Road.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 55-year-old James Alexander “Sandy” Lyle at the scene. His death was confirmed to be a homicide.

Investigators have determined Lyle was last seen leaving the former Rodeo Lounge in Burnside earlier that evening.

Lyle’s homicide has been added to the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090.



