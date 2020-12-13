HALIFAX -- Many Indian students from Cape Breton University gathered on Sunday to protest a government bill they feel is hurting farmers in their home country. Participating in one of several rallies staged around the world on Saturday and Sunday, protesters say the issue is personal for them.

Coming out in a crowd of more than 100 people, protesters braved the rain in Sydney, N.S., to speak out against what they believe to be an injustice in their homeland of India.

Using a car rally to protest and demonstrate, the international CBU students rallied against laws in India they feel are detrimental to the agriculture sector, an industry that has afforded many of them the privilege to study in Cape Breton.

"Basically, all of us are from a farming background," said CBU student Harman Singh, who was part of the protest stationed at the Mayflower Mall parking lot. "We're here [because] our parents are paying our fees here, because of the farming back home."

"Although we are not able to go back to India and support them, we are trying to provide them with support from here," said CBU student Amrinder Singh.

In India, farmers have blocked highways entering New Delhi in protest of laws that will increase the cost of farming, making their operating costs even higher.

"A big group of students that are coming to CBU come from families whose families do farming back in India," says Amrinder. "They're stressed; their families are protesting there. So, it directly affects their mental health."

Despite protests, the Indian government has said the new bill would boost the agricultural sector.

The crowd gathered in Sydney says they're also rallying for the right to protest about the issue – a right they don't feel their families have in their home country.

"We're trying to give out the message that peaceful protest is a fundamental right of every human being," says Amrinder.

Despite living a world away from India and being unable to visit their home country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those rallying are confident their message will be heard back home.

"We are protesting here, all over the globe, to raise the voice," says CBU student Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal. "Each and every voice is counted."

"We hope that they will hear us," says Harman.