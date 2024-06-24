Teen, man arrested after drugs, weapons seized in Trenton, N.S.: New Glasgow police

A man and a teenager from Nova Scotia's Pictou County have been charged after police say drugs and weapons were seized from a vehicle in Trenton, N.S., on Saturday.

New Glasgow Regional Police stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trenton Park around 10:40 p.m.

During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a rifle, stun baton, prohibited knife, drugs, alcohol and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from police.

Following the search, the driver, 17 years old, and the passenger, a 20-year-old man, were arrested.

The driver has been charged with:

failure to comply with or refusal of demand

underage drinking

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of firearm in a vehicle

two counts of unauthorized possession of firearm or prohibited weapon

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized

The passenger has been charged with:

illegal possession of alcohol

three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm or prohibited weapon

possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized

two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

unsafe storage of a firearm

Police say both individuals were released on strict conditions.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, while the passenger will appear on Aug. 26.

