    • Teen, man arrested after drugs, weapons seized in Trenton, N.S.: New Glasgow police

    The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic) The side of a New Glasgow Regional Police vehicle. (CTV Atlantic)
    A man and a teenager from Nova Scotia's Pictou County have been charged after police say drugs and weapons were seized from a vehicle in Trenton, N.S., on Saturday.

    New Glasgow Regional Police stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Trenton Park around 10:40 p.m.

    During a search of the vehicle, officers seized a rifle, stun baton, prohibited knife, drugs, alcohol and drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from police.

    Following the search, the driver, 17 years old, and the passenger, a 20-year-old man, were arrested.

    The driver has been charged with:

    • failure to comply with or refusal of demand
    • underage drinking
    • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • possession of firearm in a vehicle
    • two counts of unauthorized possession of firearm or prohibited weapon
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized

    The passenger has been charged with:

    • illegal possession of alcohol
    • three counts of unauthorized possession of firearm or prohibited weapon
    • possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized
    • two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
    • unsafe storage of a firearm

    Police say both individuals were released on strict conditions.

    The driver is scheduled to appear in court at a later date, while the passenger will appear on Aug. 26.

