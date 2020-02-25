HALIFAX -- One person is in hospital with serious injuries and another is facing charges after a two-vehicle collision in Yarmouth, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 103 and Mood Road shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

Police say a vehicle was travelling north on Mood Road when it failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 103. It then collided with a westbound vehicle on the highway.

The driver of the vehicle on the highway was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle on Mood Road was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the driver that failed to stop at the stop sign.