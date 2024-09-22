Charlotte County Fall Fair kicks off autumn season in New Brunwick

The Ganong Nature Park just outside of St. Stephen, N.B. was the perfect place to be this weekend to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

The Charlotte County Fall Fair saw thousands flock to its grounds over the course of two days for a wide range of family fun activities. The fall fair has been ongoing for decades. This is the thirteenth year it was held at the Ganong Nature Park.

The festivities featured live music from local talent, tractor-trailer rides, food trucks, craft vendors, farm animals and more.

This year the fair’s main show was courtesy of New Brunswick’s Wooley Ewe Farm, who performed shepherding demonstrations with their sheep and border collies.

“It's been a real hit,” says Charlotte County Fall Fair Chairperson Colleen Winchester. “I know as I made the announcement for the 2:00 p.m. show (Saturday) I looked over and all three bleachers were absolutely packed with people waiting for the show to start. It's been quite a draw.”

With the weather about to turn (evident by frost warnings returning to New Brunswick Sunday night) Winchester is happy to provide families one more chance for outdoor fun. She says the weekend is a great way to get people out and serves as a chance to showcase and promote local growers and artists.

Winchester says her favourite part about the weekend is seeing people having fun and enjoying the festivities, none of which would be possible without dozens of volunteers.

“We couldn't pull this off without them,” says Winchester.

While it may be a year away, Winchester says she is already excited for next year’s Fall Fair.

