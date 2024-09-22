National stars headline Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production in N.B.

A pair of well known Canadian actors are set to star in the Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production of a famous Samuel Beckett Play.

Actor Eric Peterson, best known for his role in “Corner Gas”, and R.H. Thomson of “Anne with an E” will star in “Waiting For Godot” which makes it’s debut at the BMO Studio Theatre on Tuesday Night. Directing the play is the acclaimed Richard Rose, who has led productions across Canada for 40 years.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for the Atlantic Repertory Company to be able to attract this level of national class talent, not just on the stage, but in the director's chair and in the design team,” says Stephen Tobias, the executive director of the Saint John Theatre Company and artistic director of the Atlantic Repertory Company. “The whole package that we put together for this really speaks to the growing scope and reputation of the company that we're able to put on shows like this for our audience.”

“Waiting for Godot” was first published in 1952 and consists of conversations between characters Vladimir and Estragon as they wait for the mysterious Godot to finally arrive. The show has seen countless renditions over the decades across the globe.

For Thomson, this will be his second time playing the role of Vladimir after first doing so back in 1984.

Canadian actor R.H.Thomson is pictured.

“Vladimir thinks he's the thinker,” says Thomson on his character. “He likes to think about things, which gets you into a lot of trouble.”

For Peterson, his character Estragon is a little more complex.

“I have no clue yet, but I hope to know what the character is all about by the time people come to see it,” Peterson jokes when asked about his character’s role. “Just come and see it. It will be very entertaining and it will expand one's mind in various directions.”

Thomson says the play is funny, absurd, and tragic all at the same time, making it very relatable for audience members. He says the comedy is his favourite part.

Peterson’s sales pitch to those interested in seeing the performance is simple.

“R.H. Thompson is in it,” says Peterson. “This will be an opportunity to see him flying high and one of his best performances.”

While the national stars headline the cast, local talent will also be on full display in “Waiting for Godot.” Saint John actress Kate Sullivan is playing the role of “the boy.” She says she has never done a production of this magnitude, alongside such star studded cast. With hopes of being a full-time actor herself, she says being able to watch two industry legends up close has been an eye opener.

“I'm just learning so much just by watching,” Sullivan says. “They're not even saying stuff to me. I'm just like learning as I'm just sitting and watching and it's such a cool opportunity to get to do this.”

Tobias calls the play a “can’t miss” for local theatre fans.

“You don't often get to see a great classic work of theatre,” says Tobias. “This is one of the most amazing works of theatre ever written, with two national-class, amazing, legendary actors here in Saint John. Come out and see this. It's going to be a great evening in the theatre.

“Waiting for Godot” will run at BMO Studio Theatre at 112 Princess Street in uptown Saint John, N.B., from Sept. 24 to 29. Those looking for tickets can purchase them online. Tobias urges those coming to be on time as those arriving late can distract the talent on stage.

