A 39-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the deaths of two infants following a year-long investigation by the Charlottetown Police Service’s Major Crime Unit.

In addition to two counts of infanticide, police say the woman faces two counts of failing to seek assistance in childbirth, and two counts of disposing of the dead body of a child with intent to conceal the fact it had been delivered.

Police say the charges have been laid in connection with alleged incidents in 2014 and 2016.

The Charlottetown woman is due to appear in court on Thursday.